Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $1.58 Million Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 611.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,211 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,686,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,951,899,000 after buying an additional 170,380 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,083,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,135,738,000 after acquiring an additional 577,918 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $1,022,811,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,219,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,107,000 after purchasing an additional 186,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,724,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,786,000 after purchasing an additional 211,395 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 2.8 %

Extra Space Storage stock traded down $4.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.87. The stock had a trading volume of 849,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,992. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.13. The company has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.19 and a 12 month high of $171.46.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 144.32%.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $100,344.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,042.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,144,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,260.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $100,344.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,042.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.42.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

