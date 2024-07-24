Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 51.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,881 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of American Express by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,140 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in American Express by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 283.9% in the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 119,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $22,293,000 after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

American Express stock traded down $5.91 on Wednesday, reaching $240.99. 2,825,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,016,572. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $253.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.15. The stock has a market cap of $171.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $729,842.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,948.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $729,842.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258 shares in the company, valued at $59,948.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total value of $829,500.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,932 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,896.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,844 shares of company stock worth $32,404,735. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.70.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

