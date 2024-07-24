Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $338,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 8,897 shares in the last quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 672.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 48,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 42,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,777.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $249,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,777.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,404. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.23.

Shares of JCI traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.54. 7,203,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,324,431. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.61 and a 200 day moving average of $63.78. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $74.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

