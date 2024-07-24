Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Invests $1.29 Million in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arch Capital Group LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3,958.8% in the 1st quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 4,058,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958,828 shares during the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $75,315,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,383,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,583,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,889,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JAAA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.85. 2,535,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,315. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.80 and a 1 year high of $51.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.77 and its 200-day moving average is $50.66.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This is an increase from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

