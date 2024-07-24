Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Invests $415,000 in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,315,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,578,442,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth $508,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on FLUT shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $246.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $242.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,864.33.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of FLUT stock traded down $8.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.01. 593,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,532. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.95. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 12-month low of $148.00 and a 12-month high of $226.40.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

