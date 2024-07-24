Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Makes New Investment in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,681 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,934,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in CoStar Group by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,036,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,759,000 after buying an additional 982,837 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in CoStar Group by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,414,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,987,000 after buying an additional 796,386 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,398,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,249,000 after buying an additional 731,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,451,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,322,615,000 after buying an additional 541,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.08.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,942.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,942.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CSGP traded up $1.51 on Wednesday, reaching $76.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,515,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,525. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.59, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.81. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.35 and a 12-month high of $100.38.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $677.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.