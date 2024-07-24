Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Makes New Investment in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,166 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Flex by 276.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Flex by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

FLEX traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,556,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,549,639. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.84 and a 52-week high of $34.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.50.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 14,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $418,261.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,744.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 10,183 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $327,892.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,540.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 14,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $418,261.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,744.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 804,542 shares of company stock worth $25,147,972. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum cut Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Flex from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

