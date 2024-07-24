Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Raises Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.10.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 1.5 %

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $3.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $239.30. The company had a trading volume of 892,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $71.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.46. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.50 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at $29,018,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

