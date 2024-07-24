Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 4,415.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 695,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679,924 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Grab were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Grab during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Grab during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grab during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in Grab during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Grab during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GRAB. Barclays boosted their price objective on Grab from $4.30 to $4.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on Grab in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.30 price objective on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Grab from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.02.

GRAB traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $3.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,299,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,279,443. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.99 and a beta of 0.81. Grab Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.48 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 11.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

