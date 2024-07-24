Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Takes $346,000 Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Paychex by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 812,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,787,000 after buying an additional 52,076 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 48,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,783,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,876. The company has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.74. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.27 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.94%.

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,454,755.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $1,514,445.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,663,199.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,454,755.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,869 shares of company stock valued at $15,870,933. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.46.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

