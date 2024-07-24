Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Takes Position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 5.5% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 28,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 29,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OBDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Hovde Group boosted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.19.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE OBDC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,278,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,236. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average is $15.54. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $399.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.16 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 12.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 10%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.75%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

