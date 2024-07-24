Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.30.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LW shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th.

LW opened at $78.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.12 and its 200-day moving average is $92.75. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $76.61 and a one year high of $117.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,553,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 117.2% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,230,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,035,000 after acquiring an additional 663,985 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $56,699,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at about $42,518,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in Lamb Weston by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 713,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,113,000 after purchasing an additional 364,851 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

