Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.35-4.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.6-6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.78 billion. Lamb Weston also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.350-4.850 EPS.
Lamb Weston Stock Down 28.2 %
Shares of LW traded down $22.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,832,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,606. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $56.23 and a 12-month high of $117.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.98 and its 200 day moving average is $92.56.
Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Lamb Weston Company Profile
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
