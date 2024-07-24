Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Trading Up 4.1%

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.57 and last traded at $5.57. Approximately 360 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 25,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

Several analysts have issued reports on LVRO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Lavoro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Lavoro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Lavoro from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Lavoro in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lavoro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $613.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $514.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.60 million. Lavoro had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lavoro Limited will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

