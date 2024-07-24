Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $174.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $180.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LEN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $183.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.88.

Get Lennar alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LEN

Lennar Stock Performance

NYSE:LEN opened at $172.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.44. Lennar has a 1-year low of $102.90 and a 1-year high of $177.79.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.18. Lennar had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. Analysts forecast that Lennar will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Executive Vice Preident Jeffrey Joseph McCall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,701,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,179,979.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,176 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,039. Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lennar

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Lennar by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,760,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,585,000 after purchasing an additional 60,713 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,550,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,067,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Lennar by 6,297.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 662,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,706,000 after purchasing an additional 651,924 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Lennar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 648,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,592,000 after purchasing an additional 23,483 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 610,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,503,000 after purchasing an additional 83,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.