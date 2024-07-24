Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 19.500-20.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 20.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.1 billion-$5.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.1 billion. Lennox International also updated its FY24 guidance to $19.50-20.25 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LII. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lennox International from $481.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lennox International from $500.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Lennox International from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lennox International from $507.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lennox International from $505.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $526.69.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lennox International

Lennox International Price Performance

LII stock traded down $23.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $545.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,709. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $329.48 and a 12 month high of $583.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $526.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $484.66.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.30. Lennox International had a return on equity of 303.36% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will post 20.02 EPS for the current year.

Lennox International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.65%.

Lennox International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.