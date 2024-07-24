Li & Fung (OTCMKTS:LFUGY) Shares Down 6.5%

Li & Fung Limited (OTCMKTS:LFUGY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 17,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22.
Li & Fung Limited, an investment holding company, engages in managing the supply chain for retailers and brands worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Services and Products. The Services segment provides supply chain solutions, including product design, raw materials procurement, production and quality control, warehouse management, and last-mile delivery to retail stores or end-consumers in footwear and apparel, fast-moving consumer goods, food and beverage, and healthcare industries.
