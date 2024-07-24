Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Barclays

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Liberty Energy in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.78.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty Energy stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $21.18. 1,093,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,709,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.74. Liberty Energy has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $24.75.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Liberty Energy will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 10.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Energy news, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $1,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,213,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,892,824.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider R Sean Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 259,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,985,394.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $1,149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,213,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,892,824.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,731. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Energy in the 1st quarter worth $27,809,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,278,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,546,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,522,000 after purchasing an additional 893,563 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,877,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 522.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 897,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,275,000 after purchasing an additional 752,980 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.