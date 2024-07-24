Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Liberty Global Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ LBTYK traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,166,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,579. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average of $18.35. Liberty Global has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $21.83.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 37.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Global

About Liberty Global

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 173.3% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 217.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

