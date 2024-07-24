Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Liberty Global Trading Down 2.1 %
NASDAQ LBTYK traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,166,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,579. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average of $18.35. Liberty Global has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $21.83.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 37.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Global
About Liberty Global
Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
