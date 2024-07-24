Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) PT Raised to $106.00

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $98.00 to $106.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LNW. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Light & Wonder from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna lowered Light & Wonder from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Light & Wonder from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.75.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ LNW traded down $2.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.05. The stock had a trading volume of 186,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,731. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. Light & Wonder has a 12 month low of $67.71 and a 12 month high of $108.90.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.01 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 7.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Light & Wonder will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Light & Wonder

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 128.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 910,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,472,000 after purchasing an additional 511,081 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 408,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,888,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc grew its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 116,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 12,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.