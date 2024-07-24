Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Hits New 52-Week High at $59.94

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 59.94 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 59.86 ($0.77), with a volume of 271865969 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.52 ($0.77).

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 54 ($0.70) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt started coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 55 ($0.71) price target on the stock. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 56.83 ($0.74).

The company has a market cap of £37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 850.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 56.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 50.88.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

