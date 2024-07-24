Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 26.100-26.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 26.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $70.5 billion-$71.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $69.8 billion. Lockheed Martin also updated its FY24 guidance to $26.10-26.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $15.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $516.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,349,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $519.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $466.26 and a 200-day moving average of $452.54. The company has a market capitalization of $124.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 26.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lockheed Martin from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen raised Lockheed Martin from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $509.64.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

