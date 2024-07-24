Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Shares Up 0.4% Following Strong Earnings

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.4% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $513.08 and last traded at $503.05. 619,287 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,064,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $501.29.
The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.73 earnings per share.
Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 46.10%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lockheed Martin
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.6% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. &PARTNERS raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 248.0% during the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 9,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the second quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 14,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.1% during the second quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, HTLF Bank raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.7% during the second quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.
Lockheed Martin Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $122.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $466.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.54.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lockheed Martin
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.