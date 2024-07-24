Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Shares Up 0.4% Following Strong Earnings

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.4% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $513.08 and last traded at $503.05. 619,287 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,064,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $501.29.

The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.73 earnings per share.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $480.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.6% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. &PARTNERS raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 248.0% during the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 9,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the second quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 14,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.1% during the second quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, HTLF Bank raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.7% during the second quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $122.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $466.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.54.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

