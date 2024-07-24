Lonking (OTCMKTS:LKHLY) Trading 14.1% Higher

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LKHLY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 14.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.64 and last traded at $9.64. 756 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

Lonking Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.51.

Get Lonking alerts:

Lonking Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.4613 dividend. This is a boost from Lonking’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Lonking Company Profile

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sale of Construction Machinery, Finance Lease of Construction Machinery, and Financial Investment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lonking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.