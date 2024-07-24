Lonking (OTCMKTS:LKHLY) Trading 14.1% Higher

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LKHLY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 14.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.64 and last traded at $9.64. 756 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.
Lonking Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.51.
Lonking Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.4613 dividend. This is a boost from Lonking’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
Lonking Company Profile
Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sale of Construction Machinery, Finance Lease of Construction Machinery, and Financial Investment.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lonking
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Lonking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.