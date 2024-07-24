Lufax (NYSE:LU) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.88 and last traded at $2.85. 240,903 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,677,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

Lufax Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.26. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.84.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.28). Lufax had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $964.47 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lufax

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Lufax by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,089,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012,562 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lufax by 5,000.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,036,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,798,000 after buying an additional 2,976,693 shares in the last quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Lufax by 39.4% during the first quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 7,092,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,873 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lufax by 2,280.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 883,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 845,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the first quarter worth $2,649,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

