Lufax (NYSE:LU) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.88 and last traded at $2.85. 240,903 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,677,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.
Lufax Trading Down 0.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.26. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.84.
Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.28). Lufax had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $964.47 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Lufax
Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.
