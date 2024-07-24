Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$24.07.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LUG. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Desjardins raised Lundin Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LUG

Lundin Gold Price Performance

LUG opened at C$23.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$20.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.42. Lundin Gold has a 52-week low of C$14.23 and a 52-week high of C$23.83. The stock has a market cap of C$5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$305.68 million during the quarter. Lundin Gold had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 18.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lundin Gold will post 1.6959518 EPS for the current year.

Lundin Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Lundin Gold’s payout ratio is 57.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.25, for a total value of C$1,012,500.00. In related news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.25, for a total transaction of C$1,012,500.00. Also, Director Ian Gibbs sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.90, for a total transaction of C$597,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,753. 58.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.