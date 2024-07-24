MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of MEGI opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.71. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $14.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.02 per share, with a total value of $39,203.22. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,656,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,651,314.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 123,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,167.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Company Profile

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

