Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Acumen Capital raised their price target on the stock from C$210.00 to C$220.00. The stock traded as high as C$192.08 and last traded at C$193.24, with a volume of 2016 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$192.84.

Separately, ATB Capital raised their price objective on Mainstreet Equity from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Ron Anderson purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$175.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,600.00. 48.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$170.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$171.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.55.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.99 by C$1.62. Mainstreet Equity had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 74.24%. The firm had revenue of C$61.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$58.95 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 7.1907783 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. Mainstreet Equity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.63%.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of mid-market residential rental apartment buildings in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg.

