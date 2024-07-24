Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Price Target Raised to C$215.00

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.59% from the company’s current price.

Shares of MEQ stock traded down C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$192.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370. Mainstreet Equity has a 12-month low of C$130.00 and a 12-month high of C$194.57. The company has a market cap of C$1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$170.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$171.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.54.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.99 by C$1.62. Mainstreet Equity had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 74.24%. The business had revenue of C$61.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$58.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mainstreet Equity will post 7.1907783 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ron Anderson acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$175.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,600.00. 48.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of mid-market residential rental apartment buildings in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg.

