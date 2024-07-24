Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,017 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Manhattan Associates worth $20,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 259.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.43.

MANH stock traded up $23.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,455,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,822. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.97 and a twelve month high of $266.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.98.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.83 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 85.28% and a net margin of 19.91%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

