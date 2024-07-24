Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) CAO Sells $91,962.52 in Stock

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $91,962.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,008.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Alan Ramsay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Maplebear alerts:

On Thursday, June 20th, Alan Ramsay sold 2,550 shares of Maplebear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $86,343.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Alan Ramsay sold 2,550 shares of Maplebear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $84,685.50.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Alan Ramsay sold 12,178 shares of Maplebear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $425,012.20.

Maplebear Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CART traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,559,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,180,087. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.39. Maplebear Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $42.95.

Institutional Trading of Maplebear

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.08 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CART. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the third quarter valued at about $47,818,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,208,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maplebear by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 464,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,898,000 after purchasing an additional 304,355 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CART. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Maplebear from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Maplebear from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Maplebear from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Maplebear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CART

Maplebear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.