Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading 0.5% Higher

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.59 and last traded at $21.76. 15,553,943 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 61,975,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.65.

MARA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.61.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 23.07 and a quick ratio of 23.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.54.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.89 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 106.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $209,448.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,943. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the second quarter worth $2,725,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the second quarter worth $394,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the second quarter worth $329,000. Sara Bay Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 8.7% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 113,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 56.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 20,861 shares during the period. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

