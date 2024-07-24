MAST Energy Developments (LON:MAST) Shares Up 13%

MAST Energy Developments PLC (LON:MAST – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 13% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00). 3,133,147 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 8,695,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).

MAST Energy Developments Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.31. The firm has a market cap of £343,005.00, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of -0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.78.

About MAST Energy Developments

MAST Energy Developments PLC engages in the development and production of power generation projects in the United Kingdom. It operates Pyebridge project, a 9 MW reserve power (RP) plant located in Derbyshir; Bordesley Project, a 5 MW gas powered RP site; Rochdale Project, a 4.4 MW capacity gas-powered RP site located in the West Midlands; the Hindlip project, a 7.5 MW capacity gas-powered standby generation facility located in Worcester; and the Stather, a 2.4 MW capacity gas-powered RP plant located in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire.

