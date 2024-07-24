MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 820,230 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 728,009 shares.The stock last traded at $22.00 and had previously closed at $23.49.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MXL. StockNews.com cut MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Northland Securities upgraded MaxLinear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.12.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 28.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $95.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,253,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,779,000 after purchasing an additional 667,550 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,912,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,469,000 after purchasing an additional 137,698 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in MaxLinear by 2.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 533,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,959,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 9.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 346,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 29,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 58.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 265,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 97,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

