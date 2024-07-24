McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL trimmed its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MKC. Citigroup raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE MKC traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $74.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,181,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,769. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.91 and a 200-day moving average of $70.64. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $90.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.31%.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 2,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $207,386.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 2,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $207,386.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,944,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,732 shares of company stock valued at $7,982,386. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

