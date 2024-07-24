McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $187.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect McGrath RentCorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $113.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.62. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $89.91 and a 1-year high of $130.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

