Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Issues Earnings Results

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Medpace had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 59.91%. The company had revenue of $528.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Medpace updated its FY24 guidance to $11.24-11.93 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 11.240-11.930 EPS.

Medpace Stock Performance

NASDAQ MEDP traded up $22.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $379.81. 977,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,257. Medpace has a 1-year low of $227.21 and a 1-year high of $459.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.69, for a total transaction of $6,051,220.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 791,541 shares in the company, valued at $317,162,563.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total transaction of $2,252,315.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 654,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,909,901.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.69, for a total transaction of $6,051,220.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 791,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,162,563.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,621 shares of company stock worth $11,816,852. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MEDP. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Medpace from $395.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Medpace from $452.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Medpace from $469.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.14.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

