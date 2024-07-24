Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $528.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.41 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 59.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Medpace updated its FY24 guidance to $11.24-11.93 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 11.240-11.930 EPS.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of Medpace stock traded up $24.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $381.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,186,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,739. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.36. Medpace has a 52 week low of $227.21 and a 52 week high of $459.77.

Get Medpace alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MEDP shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Medpace from $395.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $452.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.69, for a total value of $6,051,220.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 791,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,162,563.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.69, for a total value of $6,051,220.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 791,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,162,563.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.22, for a total transaction of $1,575,742.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 660,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,983,922.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,621 shares of company stock worth $11,816,852 in the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Medpace

(Get Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.