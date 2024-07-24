Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 69.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MREO. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Mereo BioPharma Group from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Mereo BioPharma Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Baird R W raised shares of Mereo BioPharma Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MREO opened at $4.13 on Monday. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average is $3.40.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John A. Lewicki sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $27,365.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,016.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Alexandra Hughes-Wilson sold 100,432 shares of Mereo BioPharma Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $298,283.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,568 shares in the company, valued at $96,726.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John A. Lewicki sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $27,365.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,587 shares in the company, valued at $242,016.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,752 shares of company stock worth $576,214. Insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mereo BioPharma Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 581,066.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

