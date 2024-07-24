Mestek (OTCMKTS:MCCK) Trading Down 3.3%

Mestek, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.00 and last traded at $29.00. Approximately 3,097 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 275% from the average daily volume of 825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.42.

Mestek, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products and equipment; and metal forming equipment in the United States and internationally. The company offers equipment for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning primarily under the Lockformer, lowaPrecision, Engel, and Lion brands; roll forming and flexible fabrication equipment; metal stamping products, including uncoilers, straighteners, press feeds, and dies; and coil metal processing products, including cut-to-length, multi-blanking, and coil slitting and precision corrective levelers.

