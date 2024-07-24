Metahero Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $21.40 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. During the last week, Metahero has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a total market cap of $21.40 million and $836,700.44 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001486 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000231 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00005906 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Metahero Profile

HERO is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

