MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) Trading Down 12.8%

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 12.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 16,159,889 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 13,492,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

MicroCloud Hologram Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroCloud Hologram

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroCloud Hologram stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.12% of MicroCloud Hologram as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroCloud Hologram Company Profile

MicroCloud Hologram Inc provides holographic technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Holographic Solutions and Holographic Technology Service. Its services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems.

