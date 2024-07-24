Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $111.25 and last traded at $113.48. 6,062,990 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 20,844,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.72.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $122.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $6,354,320.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 319,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,032,602.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $6,354,320.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 319,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,032,602.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $5,220,767.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,496,781.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,730 shares of company stock worth $29,435,039. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

