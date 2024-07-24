Minerals Technologies (MTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect Minerals Technologies to post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.22. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $534.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Minerals Technologies to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MTX opened at $88.86 on Wednesday. Minerals Technologies has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $89.87. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.12.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.84%.

In other Minerals Technologies news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 14,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $1,189,971.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,667,903.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 14,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $1,189,971.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,667,903.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 12,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $1,019,048.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,349,662.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,459 shares of company stock valued at $4,842,108. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Minerals Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.