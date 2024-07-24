Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $5.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 2.99%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.65 EPS. Molina Healthcare updated its FY24 guidance to $23.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 23.500- EPS.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH stock traded up $2.06 on Wednesday, hitting $288.96. 1,243,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,157. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.58. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $282.96 and a one year high of $423.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $308.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MOH shares. Bank of America lowered Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Baird R W upgraded Molina Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $412.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.55.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

