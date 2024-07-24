Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $406.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $453.00 to $412.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $405.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $382.55.

NYSE:MOH traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $289.13. 698,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,300. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $282.96 and a 12-month high of $423.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $308.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.31.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 23.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total transaction of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOH. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 3,933.3% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

