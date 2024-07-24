Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $23.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $23.09. Molina Healthcare also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 23.500- EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MOH shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Molina Healthcare from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $412.00 to $351.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $406.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $382.55.

Shares of MOH traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $288.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,243,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,157. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.58. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $282.96 and a 52 week high of $423.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $308.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 23.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

