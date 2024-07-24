MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Shares Up 4.9%

Shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) traded up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.34 and last traded at $69.34. 26,880 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 195,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ML shares. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on MoneyLion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ML

MoneyLion Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $738.19 million, a PE ratio of -24.20 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.27 and a 200 day moving average of $68.50.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.89. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MoneyLion Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MoneyLion

In other news, insider Adam Vanwagner sold 4,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $378,794.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,835,363.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Adam Vanwagner sold 4,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $378,794.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,835,363.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 22,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $1,840,641.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 754,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,049,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,185 shares of company stock worth $8,336,133 over the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoneyLion

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyLion in the first quarter worth $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the first quarter worth $236,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the fourth quarter valued at $334,000. 31.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MoneyLion

(Get Free Report)

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.