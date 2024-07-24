Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Cut to $56.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MNST. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.77. 2,701,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,359,656. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $61.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,820,413.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,820,413.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monster Beverage

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 9.9% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

