Mony Group Plc (LON:MONY) to Issue GBX 3.30 Dividend

Mony Group Plc (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Mony Group Stock Up 0.5 %

LON MONY opened at GBX 222 ($2.87) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,716.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.69. Mony Group has a one year low of GBX 207.60 ($2.68) and a one year high of GBX 288.80 ($3.74). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 228.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 234.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rakesh Sharma bought 9,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 217 ($2.81) per share, for a total transaction of £19,968.34 ($25,825.58). Insiders purchased 9,333 shares of company stock worth $2,026,766 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MONY. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mony Group in a report on Monday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.82) price objective on shares of Mony Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Mony Group Company Profile

Mony Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

